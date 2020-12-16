March 14, 1958 - December 9, 2020
On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Helen Marie Couch, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 62 after a long battle with cancer.
Helen Marie Couch was born on March 14, 1958 in Ellensburg, WA to Mearl Jean Bailey. On May 7, 1979 she married Tom Leroy Couch. They raised two sons, Thomas and Matt and one daughter Emily.
Helen spent most of her life residing in Wyoming. She loved the mountains and enjoyed camping, fishing, and reading. She was a skilled slots player and immensely enjoyed getting away to Deadwood on occasion. Helen spent most of her life being a caregiver. She spent many years caring for children at the Children’s Center and then transitioned to caring for individuals with disabilities at Easter Seals and Renew. Her passion was helping and caring for others. She will however always be remembered in her role as a mother and grandmother.
She was truly a selfless woman who always put her family first. Everyone who knew Helen was impressed by her inner strength and perseverance. She was a fighter and tenacious about what she believed in. She was never afraid to tell you how it was. She touched so many lives with her love and compassion.
Helen was preceded in death by her mother Mearl, and her two siblings Jim and Patty. She is survived by her husband Tom, her three children Thomas Couch, Matt Couch and Emily Salo, (son-in-law Joe), grand-daughter Ariah, sisters: Kathy Wilkinson and Linda Wallace, brothers Tim Callinan, Bill Callinan, John Callinan and Mike Callinan.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 19 at 1:30 p.m. at Family Life Center, 118 West 5th Street Sheridan, WY. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.