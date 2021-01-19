Helen Marie Mitchell, 86, of Sheridan, passed on Monday, January 11, 2021.
Helen was born to Leon and Nola (Osborn) Cook in Gillette, WY and was raised thirty miles south of Gillette. She attended two years of high school in Gillette. In 1949, her folks bought one of the Leiter Estates places on Clear Creek. Helen attended her junior and senior year in high school in Clearmont and graduated in 1952.
In the fall of 1952, Helen married Junior R. Mitchell in Story, WY. They shared their lives together for 57 years. At that time J.R. lived right across the road from her house. Together they had four children.
In 1964, when the children were old enough to join 4-H, Helen and her neighbors started a 4-H club called Clear Creek Livestock. She was a 4-H community leader for twenty years and a project leader for fifteen years, though continued to be involved in many aspects outside of those roles and beyond those years. She and her children were all ten-year members of 4-H. All gained many awards through the years.
They raised Registered Suffolk sheep which Helen showed at the Wyoming State Fair and other regional shows for thirty years, enjoying every minute of it. In 1968, she was selected as Outstanding Young Woman of America.
They operated an egg laying business called Clear Creek Eggs for sixteen years, providing eggs to Sheridan, Buffalo, and Gillette. They ran their cows in the Peters Grazing Association for twenty years.
Helen was a member of the Clearmont Women’s Club for thirty years. She served as an election judge for twenty years, was a member of AARP and a volunteer for the blood drive in August every year. Her hobbies were leather craft, photography, woodworking, bowling, scrapbooks, gardening and traveling.
Helen is survived by her children: Betty Mitchell of Sheridan, Bonnie (Lester) Drake of Buffalo, and Robert (Christal) Mitchell of Miles City, MT. She is also survived by her grandchildren – Jennifer and Levi Drake, and Alexander, Brandon and Nicholas Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and daughter, Jessie Mitchell.
A memorial service is presently being planned for later in the year.
Memorials to honor Helen can be made to: The Hub, 211 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY 82801 (formerly Sheridan Senior Center) or to donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, WY 82801.