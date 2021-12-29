January 22, 1934 - December 21, 2021
Helen Virginia (Ginger) Knapp died peacefully on December 21, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, with her daughters by her side.
Ginger was born on January 22, 1934, in Midwest, Wyoming. An army daughter, she lived in El Paso, TX, Tokyo, Japan, Georgia, and Story, WY, before heading to Germany with her parents and siblings. Head cheerleader, she graduated high school in 1953, in Frankfort, Germany. The family re-located back to Story, after her father left the army.
Ginger married Carl Knutson on April 30, 1955, at Grace Chapel in Story, WY. Daughters Gayle Kathleen and Cyndi Eileen followed in 1956, and 1959, respectively. They lived at various Game and Fish stations until making a home in Buffalo, WY, and finally Sheridan. They divorced in 1975.
During this time Ginger worked as a telephone operator, radio copy editor, and hosted her own morning radio show, “Ginger, Clove and Spice,” at KWYO.
In 1975, Ginger moved to Mesa, AZ, where she met and married Dennis Knapp of Scottsdale, AZ, in 1977. She worked as a medical insurance adjuster for the Motorola Corporation. After Dennis’ death in 1988, she continued to live in Scottsdale, before retiring to Billings, MT in 1994, to be closer to her family.
Besides being a heck of a bridge player, Ginger enjoyed reading, knitting, bead working and sewing.
She is survived by daughters Gayle Laurent (Rick) of Sheridan, and Cyndi Lich of Billings, MT, sister Kathleen Hulse of San Diego, CA, grandchildren Drew Gillett (Kym) of Denver, CO, Ian Songer (Melissa) of Billings, MT, Emma Laurent of Sheridan, great-grandson Keith Gillett of Denver, and step-son Joe Knapp (Kristy) of Gilbert, AZ.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Chester T. and Marguerite Hulse, husband Dennis Knapp, and brothers James and William Hulse.
The family has planned a private service this summer.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.