Former Dayton, Wyoming Resident, Henny Davies, who once owned the Santa Fe Trail Inn Bed and Breakfast in Cimarron, New Mexico and who gave birth to three children with the same birthday… in three different years… died June 18, 2021, at the age of 100 at the Colfax General Long Term Care in Springer, New Mexico.
Henny was born in Evanston, Illinois, educated in Pasadena, California and a French school in Vina del Mar, Chile. In England she attended Ivy House, a finishing school at Wimbledon Common. She went to attend Pasadena City College in Pasadena.
She first saw Donn T. Davies when he was performing at a rodeo in Sheridan, Wyoming. He asked her to dance that night at the historic Sheridan Inn. Their 1940 marriage lasted 65 years. As a wife and mother of five children, Henny was a great organizer, a weaver, seamstress and quilter. She made sweet pickles and chokecherry jelly but most of all she loved to knit for her family, friends and charities. After Donn’s death she went rafting on the Rio Grande River, renewed her passport and took cruises to Alaska through Denali National Park, Columbia and the Snake River, Baja and the Sea of Cortez with a train trip through the Copper Canyon of Mexico.
She Lived four years with her daughter and son in law, Susie and Tom Tate in Cimarron, NM. They made frequent trips to Idaho and Montana to visit grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Donn T. Davies in 2005, her daughter Anne Donston in 1987 and a granddaughter Nancy Donston in 1996 both of Dayton, Wyoming.
She is survived by two daughters, Maria Scott and husband Dave of Mill Valley, CA and Susie Tate of Cimarron, NM. Two sons, Donn Davies of El Prado, NM and Charles Davies of Rio Rancho, NM. Nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
To honor Henny’s request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations in Henny’s memory to the Cimarron Maverick Club – Tom Tate Memorial Saddle Bronc Riding event. PO Box 81, Cimarron, NM 87714.