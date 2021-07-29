September 9, 1934 - July 16, 2021
Herb Kretschman, 86, of Sheridan died July 16, 2021, at Westview Health Care Center.
Herb was the oldest child born to August and Lydia Kretschman on September 9, 1934, in Campbell County. He serviced alongside his brothers in the Wyoming National Guard. He was a rancher, hunting guide/outfitter and taxidermist in the Campbell County area. He married Nancy Larsen on August 13, 1981, and they lived in Arvada until moving to Sheridan in 2001.
Mr. Kretschman is survived by his wife, Nancy; and brother, Johnny Kretschman of Arvada. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, and Carl Kretschman; and sisters, Ann Tiezan, and Helen Thompson.