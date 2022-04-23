Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Potential for blizzard conditions. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tomorrow

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.