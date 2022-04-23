August 9, 1998 - April 13, 2022
Holden William Wolf, 23, passed away on April 13, 2022 in Sheridan, Wyoming.
He was born in Worland, Wyoming to Terrence Deryll and Doneen Ann (Knuppel) Wolf on August 9, 1998. Holden grew up enjoying the freedom that small-town life offered.
Holden’s family and friends all know Holden as the quiet, kind, purely sweet soul with a big heart and infectious smile. Everyone loved Holden, and he was often referred to as Golden Holden. Along with Holden’s great smile and warm heart came a witty sense of humor. That wit would strike when you didn’t expect it from a shy, quiet, kind-hearted young man.
Holden is preceded in death by his grandpa, Bill Knuppel and aunt, Jodi Knuppel. He is survived by his parents; brother, Dillon Wolf of Casper; maternal grandmother, Nina Knuppel of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming; paternal grandparents, James Wolf of Worland and Gail (Tim) Patrick of Manderson; uncle, Tom (Kimberly) Wolf of Coweta, Oklahoma; aunt, Angela Fitzgerald of Gilbert, Arizona; cousins, Rachel Wolf of Coweta, Oklahoma, Haley Fitzgerald and Braden Fitzgerald of Gilbert, Arizona.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 am Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Worland Fairgrounds with Beau Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A full obituary can be read at www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.