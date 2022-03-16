February 14, 1941 – March 14, 2022
Howard D. Page, 81, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Howard was born on February 14, 1941, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Herbert Leon and Ona (Heffington) Page.
He graduated from Bauxite High School in 1957. He joined the Navy in November of 1958, as a missile submariner, served on the USS Barbero, and was discharged in January of 1962.
He retired from Montana Power Co. and moved to Dayton, Wyoming where he became co-owner of the Mountain Inn Bar. When it sold, he retired to a life of hunting, fishing and traveling with his wife, Nancy.
Howard is survived by his wife Nancy Brink Page, mother-in-law Lena Brink, stepsons Greg (Donna Wright) Wilder, Aaron Dodd, stepdaughters, Ali Overbay and Autumn (Alex) Picciano, grandchildren Sydney, Sophia, Madison, Mira, Maggie, Shane, and great grandson Nash. Also, his brothers Gary (Ann) Page, Jerrell (Brenda) Page.
A celebration of life to be announced later.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.