Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny. High 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.