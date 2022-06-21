September 21, 1979 - June 11, 2022
Howard “Howie” A. Keoke, 42, of Billings, Montana, died Saturday June 11, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Healthcare in Billings, Montana.
Howard was born September 21, 1979, in Oakland, California and registered with Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota. He was raised by his dad Emory Keoke and mother Penny Kane. He spent many of his summers with his sister Nicole Martin in New Mexico and North Dakota. The two would spend their time climbing trees, scaling canyon walls, jumping in mud puddles and gorged themselves with sweet and sour chicken. He was united in marriage to Shonna Freeman in 2004, Rapid City, South Dakota and welcomed their son, Dante in 2004 and a daughter, Kayleigh, in 2006. Howard and Shonna divorced in 2007. Howard married Christine Sturdevant in Sheridan, Wyoming in 2011 and they later divorced in 2013.
Howard was a talented carpenter and loved to build homes. He used his talent and skills helping a church in Mexico with several friends from Cornerstone Church. He also enjoyed being outdoors; golfing, fishing, mountain biking, snowboarding, travel, exploring and bowling. He was well known as a comedian, his laugh was contagious and he was always finding a way to joke and laugh with others. He had a compassionate heart and would take the shirt off his back for anyone.
Survivors include his Grandfather Norman Laufer of North Dakota; Uncle Emory of South Dakota, Mother Penny Kane of South Dakota, sisters Nicole Martin of Oregon and Caren Brooks of Montana, son Dante Keoke and daughter Kayleigh Keoke both of Tennessee and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lyle Keoke and Phyllis Ireland, brothers Lyle “Jr” Keoke, Galen Keoke and sister Elizabeth Keoke.
Celebration of life will be held at Cornerstone Community Church in Sheridan, Wyoming on June 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. Pastor Tom Saur and Pastor Tony Forman will be officiating the ceremony. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private ceremony at a later time.