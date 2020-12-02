September 6, 1925- November 24, 2020
Ilona Charlotte Isabella Nield, 95, of Dayton, WY died November 24, 2020. “Loni” as she was known by family and friends, was the daughter of Franz and Charlotte Budnick (Zehdenick Kreis Templin, Germany)and the cherished wife of the late John Ellis Nield. Ilona passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Sheridan Wyoming.
Ilona is survived by her three children, Angela Nield Peppard, (Denny), Johann Nield, (Susan), and Christa Nield Spillane (John). She is also survived by her sister, Hella Sombeck, nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; also 13 great-great-grandchildren. Loni was also loved by many nieces and nephews both here in America and in Germany.
Loni was a kind and caring person and was the heart of the Nield family. She gave each of us, her family, our work ethics and love of family. She had a funny, unique sense of humor and was always taking care of those that needed a hand or help with their day to day cares . She enjoyed her faith in the LDS Church and enjoyed the ward teachers visits (a special thank you to Julie Severe for the care that she gave mother. Our Mom was a survivor - living through WW2 in Germany where she met the love of her life, our father that was serving in the Air Force. Our mother came to America not being able to speak, read or write the language with two children, she taught herself to read and write from the comic books she told us. Mother worked at many jobs (Elks Club, Topper Motel, and Natrona County High School) also often taking second jobs in Casper, WY, where they raised their three children until she retired in 1979, moved to Afton to help in the care of her husband's parents and then to settle in Dayton, WY, in 1992. Loni loved working in her flower gardens and enjoyed traveling. Visits to see her children or the many trips and vacations with her family in America and overseas visiting family in Germany. Mother loved the get togethers and holidays with all her children and grandchildren, and later great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren present. There is no doubt that her greatest joy, always, was the company of her family. Just as there is no doubt that we all knew we were loved and always would be by her.
Ilona was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John, her brother; Klause Budnick; her sister Christa Welke and a grandchild; Heather Nield.
This amazing, extraordinary women will be greatly missed by us all.
Per Ilonas request there will be no funeral and at families request in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to “Make a Wish” foundation in Ilona Charlotta Nield’s Name.
