October 14, 1930 – July 2, 2023
Ina Jean Peterson, 92, of Buffalo, WY, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Sheridan, WY. She was born on October 14, 1930, to John and Fern Trembath. She grew up on her father’s homestead and graduated from Sheridan High School. She taught the Wagner School on Lower Tongue River for two years before her marriage to A.W. (Slim) Peterson on May 26, 1950. Later she taught the MK School on Lower Prairie Dog for two years before the birth of her three sons. She ranched with her husband and family in the Lower Prairie Dog area for fifty plus years.
She enjoyed her family, reading, writing letters, horses, and kittens. She was one of Jehovah Witnesses since 1969.
Ina is survived by her sons Ross (Maria) Peterson of Sheridan, Layne (Nadine) Peterson of Buffalo, WY, and her brother, Fred Trembath and family of Denver, CO. Also, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years and her son Charles Peterson who died in 1987.
A Memorial Service is at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall, 2226 Big Horn Avenue, Sheridan, WY.
