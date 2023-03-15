Inez Johnson, 91, Sheridan, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Cascades of Sugarland Ridge. A public viewing will be held Sunday, March 19 from 2-3 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Phil Wold officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Inurnment will take place after the reception in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.