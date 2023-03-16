December 14, 1931 – March 13, 2023
Inez Mildred Johnson, age 91 and long-time resident of Sheridan, joined her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2023. She was born December 14, 1931, in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota to Carl and Selma (Hegrenes) Westby and was baptized at Maplewood Lutheran Church. She spent her early childhood on the family farm, attended country school for grades 1-8, and was confirmed in her faith at Central Lutheran Church in 1947. After graduating from Pelican Rapids High School in 1949, she worked briefly at the local Rural Electric Association office. She then attended the Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, MN, graduating in 1951 as a Histotechnician.
On June 7, 1953, she married C. LeRoy Johnson at Central Lutheran Church. To this union, they welcomed Meridee, Paul, Bonnie, and Mark. Throughout their married life, LeRoy’s career took them to Utah, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and finally Wyoming. During those years while raising their children, Inez also worked at the South Dakota State University Veterinary Science Department Lab in Brookings from 1969 – 1972. Upon their move to Laramie, Wyoming, Inez continued her career at the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory from 1972 – 1990 where she prepared pathology slides and helped state veterinarians with their research. She was known for her precision and loved the people with whom she worked.
After retiring in 1990, Inez and LeRoy settled in Sheridan where they became active members of Trinity Lutheran Church and continued their lifelong commitment to serving others through various community organizations. She was a dedicated member of the church prayer chain, a trained Stephen’s Ministry lay person, and an active participant in women’s circles and church Bible studies. For many years, she volunteered with the Lunch Together Soup Kitchen and was a compassionate listener for residents at the Volunteers of America WYSTAR treatment program. Inez knew no strangers. She was known for her kind heart and for reaching out to her family and friends through her letters.
Inez was preceded in death by several relatives, most immediately her husband of nearly 69 years, LeRoy; her parents; sisters Lorraine and Melinda; and brother Ordean. She is remembered and missed by her children Meridee (Kurt) Piel of Sheridan, Paul Johnson of Buffalo, WY, Bonnie Johnson of Pinehurst, NC, and Mark (Lisa) Johnson of Waipahu, HI; grandchildren Steven (Sara) Piel of Tipp City, OH and Kristin (Matt) Hill of Sheridan; great-grandchildren Garrett and Madison Piel and Liam and Ava Hill; sister Ann Westby of Minneapolis, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family rests in the assurance of the resurrection and rejoices in the real promise of eternal life.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Phil Wold officiating. A reception at the church will be held immediately after the service followed by inurnment at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Sheridan Senior Center.
