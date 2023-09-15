Irene Joan Bobinchak
February 20, 1929 - September 8, 2023
Irene Joan Bobinchak passed away on September 8 at the age of 94. She was one of fifteen children born to John and Tekla Bungo of Viola, PA. All family members have preceded her in death. After graduating from Madera High School, Irene married the late Conrad Bobinchak in 1950. When first married Irene worked as a secretary in Erie, PA. Married for 62 years, they had five children: Rick (Debbie) Bobinchak, Lynn (David) McGuire, Debby (Mark) Sabo, James Bobinchak, and Barbara (Gary) DeMartino, plus 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
As sad as it is with the passing of our Mom, Gramma, and Great Gramma, there comes peace with our memories of her and that she is now with Grampa. The one thing that stands out in all of our memories is her love of cooking. She would plan in advance her holiday dinners from the main meal right down to the place setting. Her homemade perogies were everyone's favorites! Many times we have tried to duplicate a favorite recipe (if there was a recipe) only to find it just wasn't quite the same. I think the missing ingredient was Mom!
Mom loved going to garage sales. Even that was centered around her family as she had her list of items needed by someone. Then came the real thrill; bargaining, whether it was a dime or a dollar! She would even coach the grandkids how to bargain!
Mom grew up in the depression so she knew how to stretch a dollar. I always said if our government was run by Mom, they wouldn't have money troubles!
Mom seemed to have a direct line to Jesus and we know we can continue to ask for her help. Mom is greatly missed, but only a quick prayer away. We love you Mom!
Irene enjoyed cooking, crocheting, gardening and painting on glass. As a parishioner of Holy Name Catholic Church, Irene had a special devotion to the blessed Mother and the Rosary. May she rest in peace.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:00 am at Holy Name Catholic Church. Rosary will start at 9:30 am, Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am with Father Phil Wagner officiating. Interment will follow in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will be held following interment back at the Parish Hall.
If you can not attend the service please join us by ZOOM for the mass. Please mute your device.
