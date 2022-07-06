Jan. 17, 1931 – July 3, 2022
Irene O'Daniels, 91, of Sheridan went to be with the Lord peacefully on July 3, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. No services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Irene is survived by her sister Betty Ross, brother Don Sams, sons Ernie Portwine (Vicki) and Boyd Portwine (Kim), daughter Sandy Rasmussen, 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
