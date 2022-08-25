April 16, 1950 - July 29, 2022
Isabel Vee (Lawler) Kershaw passed away peacefully on Friday July 29th, 2022, at home with family.
She was born April 16th, 1950, in Thermopolis, Wyoming to E. Arnold Lawler and Valaria (Cammock) Lawler.
She grew up in Meeteetse, Wyoming and spent summers in Kirby, Montana. She married William Kershaw on March 14th, 1970, in Reno, NV and lived in Wyoming and Oregon, raising 5 children.
Survivors include; Her husband William Kershaw of McMinnville, Oregon and 5 children: Keith Kershaw (Jennifer) of Sheridan, Wyoming, Brian Kershaw of Carlton, Oregon, Brent Kershaw (Brianna) of McMinnville, Oregon, Nancy Burt (Jeremy) of Clarkston, Washington, Sarah Hageman (Brooks) of Newberg, Oregon, along with 4 sisters, 2 brothers, and 12 grandchildren.
Funeral services have been completed and burial took place in Sheridan, Wyoming at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights Section.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.