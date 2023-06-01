Today

Thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.