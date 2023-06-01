July 19, 1929 – May 12, 2023
Ivan Lyle Roush, 93, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023.
He was born on July 19, 1929, in Sheridan, Wyoming. Son of the late Maitland Roush and Gladys Mary Waddell Perry, he was preceded in death by brothers Don, Jack, and youngest daughter Meryl. He leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years Louise, daughters Cheryl, Teryl, Caryl (Lynn), Daryl, son Erin and brothers Joseph and Richard (Dick). He was a very proud grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Ivan grew up in WY, spent most of his life in CO and his last years in Franklin, NC. He was an Army Veteran, active member of the Catholic Church, member of the Elk’s Lodge and Knights of Columbus. Ivan enjoyed fly fishing, bowling, and golf. He loved his family, and his legacy will live on through the love and laughter he shared with those around him.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 5th, 2023, at 11am at St. Helena Catholic Church in Clayton, GA. Father Luis Alvarez will officiate.
Memorial donations can be made to one’s favorite charity.
Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.