1941 - 2022
Annette Reed died Friday, November 18, 2022, in Sheridan at the age of 81. Annette was born in Macomb, Illinois in 1941. She attended school in Macomb at the Western Illinois University Lab School. Annette earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Western in 1963. In 1964, Annette married Marion Reed. They were married for 58 years until Marion’s death in June this year
Annette and Marion spent the early years of their married lives in Chicago, Kearney, Nebraska, and Warresburg, Missouri where Annette earned her Masters degree in Kinesiology from Warrensburg State College. From Warrensburg, Annette and Marion made a brief stop in La Salle Peru, Illinois where Annette taught high school PE.
In 1970 Annette and Marion Moved to Sheridan, Wyoming where they made their home for rest of their lives. In Sheridan, Annette taught physical education at nearly every school in Sheridan and coached basketball. In 1977 Annette and Marion quit their jobs and purchased Big Sky Cabinets, renaming it Scotchman Home Center in honor of their shared Scottish ancestry. In 1980, Annette returned to teaching PE part time while continuing to work at Scotchman, teaching several more years before leaving to work full time at Scotchman.
Annette had one son, Taylor; her cherished daughter-in-law, Charmaine; and one grandson, Quillan. Annette and Marion were members of the First Presbyterian Church for over 40 years where Annette enjoyed taking on any role, she could help the church and its members. Annette and Marion also delivered meals on wheels and regularly traveled to see their son and his family in Florida and then visited them in Wyoming once they were able to move back home to Wyoming.
Annette is survived by a sister, Gerry, who lives in Omaha, Nebraska, a brother, Alan, who lives in Tucson, Arizona, and her son, daughter in law, and grandson who live in Casper.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday November 22, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 2121 Colonial Dr., Sheridan. Reception to follow in Westminster Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Friendly Wyoming through the Hub on Smith in Sheridan or the First Presbyterian Church.
