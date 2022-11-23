May 28, 1931 - November 18, 2022
J. Patrick Swaynie of Calimesa, California, peacefully passed away at his home on November 18, 2022, at the age of 91.
Pat was born in Maywood, California, on May 28, 1931, the only child of Maxine and James R. Swaynie. He lived in Kettleman City and the Los Angeles area during his youth, attending Southgate High School and graduating from Inglewood High School. In 1951, at the age of 21, he married his sweetheart, Lois Marilyn Brown. They were married 64 years at the time of her passing in 2015.
The Swaynies left the city life behind to raise their growing family in the then one-horse town of rural Yucaipa, California in 1959, finally settling in Calimesa. Pat worked for Safeway, Helms Bakery and Laura Scudder as a truck driver/route salesman for many years before starting his own fundraising business serving various organizations and schools. During those years, Pat and Lois were among the founding leaders of the Calimesa Colts 4-H Club.
Pat was passionate about life and always ready for a spur-of-the-moment adventure. Camping, RVs, and road trips with family, friends and his beloved Australian Shepherds filled his retirement years with fun, laughter, and memories he carried close to this heart to the very end of his life. He was the organizer, ringleader, first one at the campsite, and trail boss of many a desert ride. He loved baseball, was a home run slugger and first baseman for various teams and leagues well into his 50’s. He will be remembered for his spirit of fun, his happy hour Jim Beam highballs (strict limit of two, of course), his fascination with trains, and his annual Super Bowl pools (which he seemed to win a little too often).
Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Swaynie. He is survived by four children; Susan Swaynie Shrum and husband Kenneth of Story, Wyoming, Karlene Swaynie and husband Douglas Jones of Irving, Texas, James Swaynie and wife Neila of Apple Valley, California, and Ellen Hargrove and husband Randy of Yucaipa, California. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Melissa Swaynie and partner Sandy Monacelli, Amanda Heimburge Buchanan, Lisa Dmytrasz and husband Chris, Brian Heimburge and wife Tami, Justin Swaynie and wife Laura Williams, and Matthew Hargrove; and seven great grandchildren, Chloe, Shayla, Payton, Patricia, Parker, Sofia, and Dane.
An open house will be held at the family residence on Saturday, November 26, 2022, between 2 p.m and 4 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to drop by to celebrate the life of our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. A private burial will be held at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or to a favorite charity of choice.