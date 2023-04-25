May 13, 1985 – April 19, 2023
Jachob James Gordon Irish, 37, of Sheridan, WY, was taken suddenly in an automobile accident on April 19, 2023. His loyal dog Betty was with him until the very end. Jake had rescued her; but in a way, they had rescued one another. In a faithful fashion, they left this world together. Jachob was born to James Irish and Kathy Irish-Stoffel in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on May 13, 1985. He joined an older sister, Kalee, whom he loved and admired. He was currently residing in Moorcroft with his grandmother, Mary Knigge, while working at North Antelope Mine after the completion of his college degree. Jake graduated from Gillette Community College with high honors in December 2022 with an Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Electricity. His future aspirations were to attend the University of Wyoming to pursue a degree in Electrical Engineering and to move somewhere sunny and warm.
While growing up Jacob enjoyed spending time with family, playing karate and basketball. He made excellent grades…when he turned his homework in! As a young boy he loved to watch sports with his dad. He continued to enjoy football and basketball.He was an avid football fan and when it came to the 49ers Jake knew more than everybody else…at least that’s what he thought! To be a fan of the 49ers a person is known as “The Faithful”, and that is exactly what Jachob was, a faithful and loyal fan. To him there was nothing finer than to be a forty-niner!!!He was savvy with fantasy football and even won a little money from time to time. He loved to play frisbee golf when his body would allow him to. Jake loved to cook, but only when he wanted to and on his time. Sometimes we might not eat till 9 o’clock at night; however, it was worth the wait and the time shared together. Jachob had an endless collection of shoes and watches. Maybe that’s because Jake had many miles to cover, and a short time to do it in. Jake wasn't afraid to tackle and troubleshoot a problem and had the desire to learn something new.
Jake's smiles were the best; so handsome, sincere and mischievous all-in-one. He gave the best hugs that were so full of love that you could feel it clear to the bones. Oh, we will deeply miss those smiles and hugs. While we are heartbroken to have lost him at such a young age, Jachob will forever be cherished and remembered for his kind heart, helpful hands, and loving spirit. He had a deep and faithful love for his family and animals. He had many special pets throughout the years; along with Betty they include Rocky and Chica.
Jake had a heart of gold and was able to give the gift of sight by being an organ donor. Our hope is that his eyes will shine bright and live on while giving someone a perspective of life they may not have once had. Jake had many struggles through life, of which he has now been set free. We know that all of Jachob’s struggles are now wiped away and he has a peace that only God could provide. Jachob had good times and tough battles in life, but he always seemed to push through with a smile on his face. He savored good friends, family love, and a loved one's touch. Jake had so much love to give and such a short time to give it. He was deeply admired and cherished by his three nephews: Caddence, Jaykeob, and Nolen.
Be free our sweet young man, you are forever in our hearts. Love, Mom, Scott, Kalee, caring family and friends.
The Memorial Service will be at 10:30 on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Bethesda Worship Center at 5135 Coffeen Ave. in Sheridan, WY with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. A balloon freedom release will immediately follow the service in the parking lot followed by a reception. An inurnment will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
Jachob is survived by his mother, stepfather, father, sister, nephews, grandparents, a great-uncle, aunts, uncles and many cousins who cherished him deeply. He is preceded in death by grandparents on both sides, an aunt, a few cousins and I am sure Joshua was second in line to greet him at heaven’s gate, as well as a few close friends.
