August 27, 1935 - June 17, 2021
Jack Curtis Roush (Cactus Jack) was welcomed into heaven on June 17, 2021 at the age of 85. Jack’s final golden year was spent in Leesburg Florida where he met wonderful friends that were like family to him. Jack was born on August 27th, 1935 to Gladys “Toots” (Waddell) and Maitland Roush in Sheridan Wyoming. He proudly served in United States Navy for four years. While in the US Navy Jack received his education and became an air traffic controller. He worked at the Sheridan County Airport for 39 ½ years. Jack met the love of life Patricia Lee Baker in 1954 and then they reunited in 1958 after Jack served in the US Navy, they were married on July 23, 1958. Jack and Patricia lived in Sheridan and had 5 children. While raising their children, Jack and Patricia were involved in boy scouts and soap box derbies. They were active members in the Big Horn Church. After retirement Jack and Patricia opened a bed and breakfast on Main Street. Jack also assisted Patricia with her cake business (Pat’s Cake Castle) by baking the cakes. They ran the bed and breakfast and the cake business for 5 years. After retirement, Jack attended bible college in Oregon. Jack and Patricia spent several years volunteering at Stonecroft Ministries and MMAPS (Mobile Missionary Assistance Program Services). Jack and Patricia came back to Sheridan where Jack worked at Easter Seals as a job coach and helped his son Steve with the Burger Wagon. Jack also ran a greenhouse in Sheridan for Desava Greenhouse. They moved to Oregon in 2007 to spend time with their youngest daughter Lisa and her family. While living in Oregon Jack worked with Lisa at Cornerstone Associates, where he was a crew leader for the greenhouse business that employed people with disabilities. In 2013 Jack and Patricia returned to Sheridan to be near their other children and grandchildren. They were active members of First Baptist Church. Jack’s hobbies included reading, growing roses and other flower gardens, dart ball, square dancing with Patricia, softball, hunting with his sons Dan and Steve, watching his grandchildren in sporting events and other activities, and most recently coloring pictures for family and friends. He loved anything with music, dancing, walking on the beach and watching the ocean and most of all he loved his family.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Don Roush. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia, brothers Ivan, Dick and Joe Roush, Son Dan (Betsy) Roush and their daughter Heather (Joe) Ringelstetter and their children Aliyah and Brayden and daughter Sarah Roush. Son Steve (Kay) Roush and their daughter Stephanie Roush, and daughter Stacy (Jess) Holmgren and their children Grace, John Emily and Joseph. Daughter Wendy (Dan) Grover and their daughter Carmen (Mark) Williams and their children Brandi, Nicole, and Daniel, son Zack Grover, daughter Jandee Reno and her children Dimmytri and Jaylen Reno and Tristan Coskey and son Micah Grover. Daughter Cindy (Bob) Nielsen and son Rusty (Michelle) Nielsen and children Alisha, Aubrey, Drew, Paisley, Blake, and Jordan and daughter Jackie (Tyler) Nicholas and their children Lily and Penelope. Daughter Lisa (Calvin) Henderson and their daughter Patricia Henderson (Damon) Card and their children Colby Rariden, Mack, and Scarlett and son Taylor.
Services for Jack will be held at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church located at 404 West Brundage Lane, Sheridan Wyoming on Monday June 28th, 2021, at 10:00am with a reception to follow at the Whitney Commons Pavilion. The family would like to continue Jacks love for roses by planting rose bushes throughout Sheridan. May these beautiful roses bring a smile to your face for years to come, may you be as blessed by their beauty as we were blessed by the many gifts of homegrown roses given by Jack to so many over his lifetime. Memorials to help with the rose gardens can be sent to Stephanie Roush at 1045 Absaraka St. Sheridan, WY 82801. Jack was the rock of our family, never met a stranger, friend to everyone he met and above all a man of faith.