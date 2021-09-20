Jack Lee Dilley, 87, of Sheridan, WY passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at Mountain View Living Center in the Sheridan VA Hospital. Jack was born in western Nebraska to Roe and Mabel Dilley. After graduating high school, he worked several years before joining the Army where he proudly served during the Korean War campaign. When Jack was honorably discharged in 1958, he continued his civil service career which took him from Nebraska to California, Oregon, and finally Sheridan, Wyoming.
Throughout his life, Jack enjoyed hunting, boating, riding motorcycles and spending time with family and friends. After retiring from the VA Hospital in 1990, he explored his interest in working on antique tractors and small engines. Jack was a volunteer driver through the Disabled American Veterans program supporting the veterans at the VA Medical Center. He was a member of the Elks, Eagles, American Legion, and antique tractor club.
Jack is survived by Ruth, his wife of 60 years; his son David (Debbie); daughter Brenda (Larry); two step-grandchildren and spouses, eight step-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to any organization which supports military veterans or Parkinson’s research.
