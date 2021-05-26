December 7, 1937 - May 23rd, 2021
On Sunday, May 23rd, 2021, Wyoming’s last, great western Highway Patrolman, Jack Swearngin, 83, passed away in Cody, WY with his loving family by his side.
On Dec 7, 1937, Jack was born to Virginia and Merlin Swearngin in Gillette, WY. Merlin, a rancher, and Virginia, a homemaker and ranch wife, moved their family to Sheridan where Jack grew up and later graduated in 1955.
After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force. During his four years in the service, Jack was stationed in Germany and served as a top ranked decoder. His first daughter Bonnie was born in Landstuhl, Germany in 1958. His second daughter, Charlene, was born in Sheridan, WY three years later.
In 1966, Jack joined the WY Highway Patrol and his first duty station was in Cody, WY. During his career he patrolled many highways including the Big Horn Basin. He was always known for his charm, honesty, kindness, and dependability. He was recognized as #107.
In 1973, he met his wife Corinne at the Highway Patrol Station in Casper, WY. Jack and Corinne married a year later in Cody, WY and made their home here. Jack retired from the Highway Patrol in 1993.
He enjoyed his retirement traveling the US, going to sporting events, and chasing his six grandchildren around.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Merlin and Virginia Swearngin, and stepdaughter Carol Kennedy.
Jack is survived by wife Corinne Swearngin. Children: Bonnie Swearngin, Charlene (Bill) Kluttz, Bob (Wendy) Pollock, Ron Pollock, Jim (Debbie) Pollock, and grandchildren Jennifer (Brandyn) Kitchens, James (Nikko) Kennedy, Justin Kennedy, Christina Kennedy, Heather (Jake) Mellott, Brennen Pollock. Great grandchildren include Jayma Tuttle, Luke Kitchens, Sophia, Rolo, and Rumi Kennedy.
Jack loved his family and he will be dearly missed.
His celebration of life will be at Cody Bible Church on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10am with viewing held the hour prior at the church. Graveside services with veteran honors will be provided at Riverside Graham Cemetery following the funeral service. Condolences can be sent on Jack’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com.