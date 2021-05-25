Jack T. Stroup was born November 24, 1934. He was the second son born to Harry A. and Margaret E. (Miesen) Stroup. Jack was retired from the National Guard and Sheridan VA Hospital employee.
He enjoyed his kids and hobbies which included gardens and yard sprinklers, reading, jigsaw puzzling, and collecting matchbox cars, models, and old bottles and oil lamps. He also enjoyed building and tinkering with Christmas decorations and was referred to as “Grandpa Griswold” for his light displays. He was our “Rock” collector!
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Harold Stroup and Dorothy Sherve, infant sister Eileen, three sons: two infants and the oldest Arthur, one great-grandchild, and daughter-in-law Ruth (Rhodes) Stroup. He is survived by siblings Ned (Betty) Stroup, Ray (Ilene) Stroup, Alice (Rudy) Fisher, and brother-in-law John Sherve; children Debra (Lorin) Carter, Tia (Rudy) Beadle, Dawn Gin, Dennis Stroup, and Laura (Jay) Daire; grandkids Jordin Carter, Kymberley Carter, Ryan Carter, Trista Buskohl, Veronique Stroup, Jessica (Bernie) Chaves, Meghan (Matt) McCleerey, Andrew (Emma) Stroup, David Stroup, and Anna Stroup; 2 step-grandkids Lance and Faith Beadle; 12 great-grandkids, many nieces and nephews, and ex-wives Anita J. Cooper and Judy O. Fenton.
We love you Dad! You’ll love tinkering in your Heavenly garden without a “damn tank and hose” and will be forever missed on Earth.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery by the Elks section. Gathering will follow.
