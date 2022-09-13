October 12, 1932 – September 4, 2022
Jack Wesley Heuton was reunited with the love of his life, Beverly, on Sunday, September 4,2022. He was born October 12, 1932, to Roy and Marcella Heuton and grew up in Carroll, Iowa. After high school he attended Drake University, majoring in French horn and piano. From there, he left to serve his country for four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War where he was an instrument flight instructor. He always joked he was in the Navy for four years and was never on a ship, taught flight, yet never flew a plane. After his military service, he attended Iowa State University where he received a degree in Architectural Engineering.
Jack was a skilled craftsman, a gifted musician and artist, a mentor for his family teaching them home remodeling, a brilliant structural engineer and an avid historian of all things Civil War and the Wild West. But, above all things, he was a devoted husband and father.
Jack and Beverly’s devotion and love and respect for each other was the foundation of their marriage. Together they had five children, Diane, Allan, David, Karen and Linda. They were strong Christians and shared their faith with their children.
In 1985 they left Iowa and moved to Sheridan, WY and the Big Horn Mountains where he worked for Malone Belton Architects. They loved “their mountains” and camping. Their children and grandchildren loved visiting them there often.
In 2016, Jack and Bev returned to Iowa to be closer to their children where they had many opportunities to share quality time with family.
Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife Beverly, his parents Roy and Marcella Heuton, his sister, Carol Ann Lass and her husband Jerry. He is survived by his children Diane Ingleby, Allan (Sue) Heuton, David (Cindy) Heuton, Karen (Doug) Zimmerman, Linda (Todd) Fritz, his brother Don Heuton, 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
The family has planned a service to begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to return to Altoona for a time of sharing together at Lutheran Church of the Cross/Cross Creek beginning at 3:30.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 507 2nd Street SE, Altoona, IA 50009.