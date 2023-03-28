March 9, 1938 - March 20, 2021
After a long battle with cancer and kidney failure the last of the old-time bankers said farewell peacefully at home citing the Lord's prayer and holding hands with family on March 20, 2023.
It was Jack's dying plea to list date of birth and death only. This is very difficult to do as he was one of the most humble, kind, loving, generous men on this earth. His achievements were numerous.
He leaves behind his wife Ruthie and many relatives.
He was cremated and will be buried at a later date with his wife Ruthie. He will be missed.
Condolences can be sent to: Ruthie Allard Moss, PO Box 711, Basin, Wyoming 82410.