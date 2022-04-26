April 23, 1939 - April 20, 2022
Cowboy Jack, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend went to be with Jesus on April 20, 2022, just 3 days shy of his 83rd birthday.
Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Coleen, his children Jackie Jr. (Amy) Parrent of Cutbank, MT, Jana (Jay) Goldhammer of Sheridan WY, Dana (Roberta) Lyman of Gillette WY, Lona (Dave) Sims of Sarasota FL, Bonus Children, Jaelene (Larry) Ritterhouse of Gillette, WY, Jason (Rachel) Materi of Gillette, WY, and Crystal Materi of Upton, WY.
Jack was born Jackie Kane Parrent on April 23, 1939, to Joe and Mabel (Synder) Parrent at Blackfeet Hospital in Browning, MT. He lived in East Glacier Park, MT until he was 3 and moved with his family to Cutbank, MT. He was the last surviving sibling of 11 brothers and sisters. Jack passed away on April 20, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Service to others was always one of Jack’s greatest characteristics. It started in his late teens when he enlisted in the US Navy, where he completed his service. He was then married and together they had one son, Jackie Jr. They later divorced.
In June of 1973, Jack came to WY where the Cowboy met the love of his life, a schoolteacher, Coleen. They were married in 1974, resided in Upton, WY, and together raised a blended family along with three bonus children.
Jack always had a love and passion for the oilfield. He spent his working years working for Exeter and Materi Exploration. Jack enrolled in college in his 50’s, where he earned an Associate Degree in Human Resources. Even after Jack retired, he spent much time driving trucks and helping his best friend, Larry Ritterhouse. He loved the western way of Life and could be found helping ranchers, going to cattle and horse sales, and attending every rodeo he could with his brother Bud.
After both Jack and Coleen retired, they spent their winters in TX for 22 years. Jack loved TX, where he enjoyed meeting new friends, playing pool, going to music jams, golfing, and just being social. He also loved to end his evening, watching his favorite show Gun Smoke.
Jack knew no strangers! He was always available to help any and all of his “Partners.” His greatest passions in life were his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He never missed anything important, whether it was a sporting event, graduation, wedding, birth of a baby, birthday party, or just any chance to be with the ones he loved! Jack loved the LOrd! He accepted the Lord a long time ago and stated, “If He Accepted Me, I am in Good Shape!”
He will sadly be missed by those who loved him dearly, especially his grandchildren, Grady (Gess) Goldhammer, Quinn (Stony) Goldhammer, Gracie (Kaleb) Morgan, Alyssa (Cole) Yada, Brianna (Cody) Wockenfuss, Dacia (Matt) Mordecai, Bryce (Katie) Lyman, Danny (Jaylyn) Parrent, Austin Parrent, Jason Parrent, Zayne Parrent, Cody McCullough, Alec (Belle) Riehemann, Candace Riehemann, Ryan Sims, Jacob Ritterhouse and Carson Ritterhouse. His great-grandchildren Levi Parrent, Easton Yada, Birdie Wockenfuss, Branson Yada, Landree Lyman, Parker Morgan, and Baby Boy Mordecai.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jack was welcomed into Heaven by his Best Partner, grandson Lane Todd Goldhammer.
Graveside Services will be Friday, April 29th at 2:00, Mount Hope Cemetery, County Road 28, Big Horn WY. Light lunch provided by the Methodist Ladies will follow the services at the First United Methodist Church, 215 West Works, Sheridan, WY.
Memorial Donations can be made to Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, 1732 72nd Street, Billings MT, 59106.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.