August 28, 1984 - February 14, 2021
Jacob (Jake) Michael Keane passed into his Father’s arms on February 14, 2021. He came into the world on August 28, 1984, to Theresa and John Keane, Jr. Jake grew up in Massillon, Ohio, exploring farms and lakes, playing football and baseball, and building lifelong friendships. He graduated from Massillon High School in 2002. Shortly after, he headed west to Sheridan, WY for great adventures and wide-open spaces. Jake spent years being the favorite bartender at the famous Mint Bar. Most recently, he worked at the Brinton Museum in Big Horn, WY, offering his talents in landscaping, construction, event planning and safeguarding the beauty of that special place.
Jake had several interests and hobbies. He enjoyed cooking fine cuisine and trying new recipes. He was an artist and craftsman and loved to create unique and beautiful furniture and fixtures. His work can be admired in many local establishments and homes. Snowboarding, fishing, and days floating on the lake and in the river were just a few of his favorite activities. Jake saw the world through music, art, and nature.
His infectious smile and bright spirit impacted many people. His greatest gifts were kindness and unconditional love. He listened and sincerely cared about people. He never judged. He brought joy to the darkest moments. He was kind enough to genuinely feel joy when those he loved were happy. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those blessed enough to know his beautiful soul.
Jake is survived by his mother Theresa Thorn of North Canton, OH, father John Keane, Jr. of Massillon, OH, sister Michele Fritz (Jack), niece Maya, nephew Isaac of Dayton WY, Jessie and Ollie Woelber of Monterey, CA, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many best friends.
A Celebration of Life for Jacob Keane will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1 S. Tschirgi St., Sheridan, WY at 4:00 pm. Masking is mandatory and social distancing will be practiced. Seating is limited. The Service will also be live streamed on St. Peter's YouTube Channel. Visit St. Peter's website: https://stpeterssheridan.com/ for a link to their YouTube channel. Reception to follow at the Sheridan Inn.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.