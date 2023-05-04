April 12, 1990 - May 1, 2023
Jacob Samuel "Sam" Myers, 33, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Sam was born in Julesburg, CO on April 12, 1990. He was very active and loved life. In 2001, he moved with his family to Japan as Christian missionaries. He attended Japanese elementary school, learning the language and the culture. He enjoyed sports, hiking, playing the guitar, and spending time with his family.
While young, Sam's brain developed cavernous hemangiomas. One grew so large, Sam needed to undergo extensive brain surgery to remove it in 2009. The surgery was successful but left him partially paralyzed on his left side. Most people who know Sam recognize him as the tall guy who walks all over town with a cane. Even so, he still took time to talk to people, encouraging them, and being friends with them.
Sam graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in psychology. He wanted to use this to help people, particularly people with disabilities. Unfortunately, more surgeries prevented him from fulfilling this desire. Instead, he used his knowledge and experience to reach out to people regardless of their condition.
His most recent passion was his dog, Sheldon, a Chihuahua mix. Sam loved Sheldon a lot! People would see them walking all over town.
Sam's greatest accomplishment was hiking part of the Mont Blanc trail in Europe. He and a friend hiked the parts in France, Switzerland, and Italy. Sam's goal was to be an example for those with disabilities; not to let their disability limit them. It was the most memorable experience of his life.
Sam is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents. He is survived by his parents, Rich & Carol Myers, sisters Heidi (and her family) and Sarah, and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church with Pastor Cody Haar and Pastor Greg Greene officiating. A reception will follow at the church.
