July 24, 1938 – September 8, 2022
James E. Lucas, 84, of Bethel went home to be with Jesus, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Cedar Haven Health Care Center. He was the husband of Connie J. (Jacobs-Padgett) Lucas of Bethel. They had celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary this past May 12th.
Born in Lebanon on July 24, 1938, he was the son of the late James Lauer, his dad Tom Lucas and mother Evelyn (Smith) Ulrich. James graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1957. He served in the Navy from 1957 to 1961. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Lebanon. James was a police officer for the town of Lititz and Spring Twp. He then went on to work security at Armstrong Flooring in Lancaster. In 1976, he moved to Sheridan, WY and worked for the VA Hospital in Sheridan. He then worked for Pinkerton Security at the Decker coal company. In 1995, he moved back to Pennsylvania and worked security at the truck gate for the QVC warehouse until he retired in 2007.
He enjoyed playing golf, shopping, antiquing, going to thrift shops, and eating out. He was a very talented artist. He could look at a picture or a person and draw them. He also painted many pet statues of his loved animals.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by sons James S. husband of Terry Lucas of DE, Dustin Lucas of TX, Andrew Lucas of NY and Jason Lucas and his companion Eryn of AK; daughter Monica Anderson of MT; step-sons Bryce Padgett husband of Vicky of GA, Brent Padgett husband of Misty of WY and Brett Padgett of PA; 6 grandchildren; brother Robert Lucas of MA; sisters Faye Hess, Rosie Lauer and Beverley Boger all of Lebanon; numerous nieces & nephews & cousins.
He was preceded in death by brothers Frederick and Tom Lucas, sister Sandy Young.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.