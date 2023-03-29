September 21, 1948 – March 27, 2023
After a long battle with illness, James F. Shippy passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 12:10 a.m.
Jim was born on September 21, 1948, in Gillette, Wyoming to Lawrence and Mary Elizabeth (Wolff) Shippy. Jim was the youngest of four boys.
Jim graduated from Campbell County High School in 1967. After graduation he enrolled at the University of Wyoming and graduated from there in 1971 with his Pharmacy degree.
On August 26, 1970, Jim married the love of his life Judith Elsom. They had 5 children together. After working as a Pharmacist in Green River and Lander, Jim and Judi decided to settle down in Sheridan. They found some property in the country and built their log home together. Here they raised their 4 children, and Judi continues to live in their home.
Jim started a beekeeping business and worked it for seventeen years with Judi and his children. Jim also owned and operated J&J Computers with his wife Judi. In 1996 Jim and Judi moved to Horton, Kansas for about 8 months while Jim worked as a pharmacist. Jim was also a pharmacist in Gillette for a few years. Jim was a devout Catholic and was even considering going to monastery school before he met and fell in love with his wife Judi. Jim was very passionate about church and enjoyed being active in bible studies and other church activities. He became very involved in “Bringing Catholics Home”. He had a huge heart and was always willing to help the less fortunate out if he had the means to do so. Jim never met a person he couldn’t have a good conversation with, and he never passed on playing a game of chess.
Jim’s many hobbies were reading, landscape painting, fishing and playing Chess.
Jim is survived by his wife Judi and their four children: Matthew (April) Shippy, Valerie (Robert) Brown, Alicia Shippy, and Patrick (Brooke) Shippy; 21 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and two brothers David (Mary) Shippy and Tom Shippy.
Jim was preceded in death by an infant son William Frances, his parents, eldest brother Lawrence Shippy, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.
Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Burial will take place at a later date in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, Wyoming.
Memorials to honor Jim may be made to Holy Name Catholic Church, 9 S. Connor, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.