July 4, 1947 - February 25, 2021
James Hamilton Holt, 74, of Ranchester, Wyoming passed away suddenly at the St. George Hospital in St. George, Utah on February 25, 2021. Jim, or “Hammy” as he was known was Born July 4, 1947 to Robert and Marjorie Holt in Buffalo, Wyoming. He graduated from Johnson County High School in 1965 and the University of Wyoming in 1970. He worked For the State of Wyoming at the Wyoming Boys School in Worland for 7 years as a caseworker and as a Probation/parole Officer in Sheridan for 24 years. After 31 years of service to the State, Jim retired on February 4, 2002. He was a member of the Kalif Shrine, Big Horn Mountain Lodge #43, and the Elks club #1908.
Jim was well known for his joke telling and being a prankster. He received great enjoyment out of making people laugh. Jim loved fishing, golfing, gambling, mowing lawns, and most of all listening to music. He enjoyed spending time in his man cave (The Mustang Ranch) in Ranchester Wyoming. He also looked forward to wintering in Beaver Dam, Arizona. Jim was a fun husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly miss by us all.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjorie Holt. He is survived by his wife, Denise of 35 years and three step children: Tina Ferber (Mike), Tim Brewer (Virginia), and Greg Brewer (Carrie), of Sheridan. His Brother Ray (Ginger), of Buffalo, two nephews; Tom Holt (Leeann) Of Buffalo, and Rob Holt (Lori) of Littleton, Colorado, and a niece Heather Eklund (James). He has 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and 7 great nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and at Jim’s request, no services will be held. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held this summer at his “Mustang Ranch” in Ranchester, Wyoming. Memorial Donations to honor Jim can be made to “Kalif Children’s Travel Fund, P.O. Box K, Sheridan Wyoming. 82801