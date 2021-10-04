James “Jim” A. Smith, 92, of Sheridan passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Jim was born in Council Bluffs, IA to Harry and Ruth (Bond) Smith. He grew up around Omaha, NE. At the age of 17 he joined the Army, where he served in Japan after WWII. He returned home to attend the University of Nebraska.
After graduation, Jim moved to Western Nebraska where he was county extension agent in Morrill County. His job as extension agent took him to the Peterson Ranch where he met Joyce and they were married in September of 1959. Shortly after they were married they moved to Hysham, MT as a field man with Great Western Sugar Company. Jim and Joyce resided in Hysham and Laurel, MT. Jim later worked at Security Trust & Savings Bank in Billings.
In 1976, he realized his dream of owning his own business and bought Allie's OK Hardware in Laurel and operated it until 1983.
In 1983, Jim and Joyce moved to Sheridan to manage The Sheridan Commercial Co. and later purchased it and he continued to run it until his retirement in 2005.
Jim loved the mountains. After retiring he spent many summers and winters working at Bear Lodge selling gas and fishing licenses. Jim had many friends at Bear Lodge. He enjoyed snowmobiling and camping.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Virginia Erb, his brother H. Kaye Smith, niece Nancy Erb Knight.
He is survived by his wife Joyce of 62 years, his children Kevin (Charlotte) of Kirkland, WA, Kurt (Heidi) of Sheridan, and D'Laine (Devan) Roberts of Sheridan. His grandchildren Zachary (Laura) Smith and their twin boys Troy and Caleb, Nicholas Smith, Jarrod Roberts, Mark Heuerman and Rachel Heuerman. Also, survived by 2 nephews Kaye Erb and Dick Erb.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery in the Juniper Heights section with Pastor Scott Lee officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to, the Food Group, PO Box 6702, Sheridan, WY 82801 or Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be written at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.