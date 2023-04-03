James “Jim” Francis Shippy, 74, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Westview Health Care Center in with family by his side. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Memorials to honor Jim may be made to Holy Name Catholic Church, 9 S. Connor. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.