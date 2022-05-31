James (Jim) Joseph Brennan, 86, of Sheridan, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the parish hall with a graveside burial after the reception in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.