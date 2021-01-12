Today

Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy early, then windy with showers in the afternoon. High around 55F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.