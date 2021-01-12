January 9, 1939 - January 9, 2021
James “Keith” Roach was born in Fort Collins, CO on January 9, 1939 to Frank and Maude Ellen (Carter) Roach. He attended school in Fort Collins, graduating from Greeley High School in Greeley, CO.
Keith embarked on a lifetime of education and training in Engineering, Management, and Banking. His major education was obtained at ICS, NATI, CSU, and CU.
Keith still maintained a license as a Registered Professional Control Systems Engineer and was listed in Who’s Who in Engineering. Keith organized classes, programs, and taught at Sheridan College, Eastern Wyoming College, and Centralia College in Washington state.
Keith applied his technical and management skills in positions with Monsanto Chemical, FMC, Hewlett Packard, Pacific Corp, Nerco, JD Pelesky, Ranchester State Bank, Crown Pacific, and most recently First Interstate Bank.
Keith belonged to and held offices on the board of many community organizations such as Rotary, DSA, The Child’s Place, Junior Achiever’s, Toastmasters, Chamber of Commerce, Tongue River Business Council, Elk’s Club, and Sheridan College Technical Center Advisory Board to name a few. Keith was always involved with multiple committees and projects at the First United Methodist Church.
Keith enjoyed spending time in the mountains with his family and friends, camping, fishing, hiking, and particularly hunting. Keith’s hobbies were numerous, being big game hunting, fishing, bird hunting, exploring with his ATV, leather crafts, most recently learning how to play the classical guitar.
Keith devoted most of his time and efforts to the love of his life and who are his survivors, his wife Shirley and his 4 children: Jackie (Paul) Jolovich of Sheridan, WY, Kenneth (Laurie) Roach of Battleground, WA, Chris (Debbie) Roach of Las Vegas, NV, and Sharol (Mike) Naddour of Gilbert, AZ. Keith is also survived by his grandchildren, Larissa Marrow of Battleground, WA, Kara and Peter Wooley of Battleground, WA, Matt and Mary Jolovich of Sheridan, WY, Jason and Janelle Crivello of Sheridan, WY, Justin Sturman of Gilbert, AZ, and Jacob and Bailey Fox of Gilbert, AZ; his step-grandchildren, Patrick Kortendich and family of WA, Christopher Kortendick and family of Las Vegas, NV, Anthony Naddour and family of Gilbert, AZ, and Alex Naddour and family of Gilbert, AZ; and his great-grandchildren, Benjamin Wooley and Jonah Wooley of Battleground, WA, Cold Jolovich and Wyatt Jolovich of Sheridan, WY, Laila Crivello and Nikki Crivello of Sheridan, WY, and eight step-great-grandchildren.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Maude Roach, brother Kenneth Lee Roach, and grandchildren Nicholas Roach and Lydia Roach.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
