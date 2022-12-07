March 16, 1946 –December 2, 2022
James Malcolm Currie, known as Jim to his friends, was born in Columbus, Montana where his parents, John and Helen Currie, ranched on the Stillwater River. The family later relocated to Big Horn, Wyoming where Jim grew up with his brother John and sister Judy.
In his youth, Jim was known as a hard worker and a diligent student. He enjoyed building with his father, learning academics from his mother, and was an active Boy Scout, ranch hand, and “catskinner.”
After graduating from Big Horn High School, Jim served in the Marine Corps for six years, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He pursued a career as a pilot, first as a flight instructor, airmail pilot and ultimately as a pilot for multiple airlines. He met and married the love of his life, Pamela Dillon of Lovell, Wyoming and began his airline career with the original Frontier Airlines. He and Pam weathered the tumultuous airline industry as Jim subsequently worked for Continental Airlines, Piedmont Airlines, and US Airways where he retired as a Captain in 2006.
Jim was an accomplished aviator with a flawless safety record after more than four decades of flying. According to Jim, the most memorable era of his flying career was when he was selected to fly Bob Hoover’s Shrike airshow airplane between shows. Hoover was widely considered to be the most accomplished pilot that ever lived and Jim could testify to his skill in the cockpit. He valued Bob’s mentorship and cherished their many conversations.
Jim and Pam’s most satisfying accomplishment was being the parents of their two sons Stuart James and John Scott Currie. He often referred to his sons as his “heroes” who followed their father’s lead by becoming career pilots. Of course, Jim’s affection for his family extended to his four grandchildren. Stuart and Jenn Currie are the parents of Trevor. Scott and Valerie Currie are the parents of John Dillon, Ella and Turner. Jim was the most happy to have Pam as both his wife and his best friend for nearly 53 years.
In retirement, Jim became a guardian ad litem and volunteered extensively at the Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill, SC. The family invites all who knew Jim to honor his wishes and make a donation to the Attention Home, in his name in lieu of flowers at attentionhome.org/give.