James Marley Pelissier, 76, of Sheridan, Wyoming, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
A viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, Wyoming. Graveside Service is at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the Sheridan Elks Cemetery with Military Honors with Reverend Kevin Jones officiating. A reception will be held at the Elks Lodge 520, 45 W Brundage St., Sheridan, Wyoming.
Memorials to honor Pelissier may be sent to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801.
