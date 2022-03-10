September 11, 1945 - March 5, 2022
James Marley Pelissier, 76, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Jim was born on September 11, 1945, to Jack and Helen Pelissier in Phoenix, Arizona. After graduating from Big Horn High School in 1964, he joined the Air Force. He stayed in the Air Force for 23 years working as a Security Officer. He later worked as security for P.A.B. Widener, and at Walmart in maintenance for fifteen years.
Jim was a very positive person and had a smile for everyone. He enjoyed traveling, shopping at Costco, and especially spending time with his family, and dog Lily. He was known to never miss the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, and it was always the highlight of his summer.
Jim will be sadly missed by his soul mate, Sandy Watson, and his brother; Jack E. Pelissier. His nieces and nephews; Suzie (Andrew) Stewart, Jay (Lauren) Pelissier, Peter (Cathy) Pelissier, Julie (Joe) Elwood, Jamie (Tom) LaCasse, and great nieces and nephews. Jim also had close relationships with Sandy’s children Tim (Stephanie) Vine, and Becky (Brian) Olver, and their children, as well as his brother-in-law, Jerry Hill. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Suzie Hill and his stepmother Rachel Pelissier.
A Viewing will be from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00P.M. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, Wyoming. Graveside Service is at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Sheridan Elks Cemetery with Military Honors with Reverend Kevin Jones officiating.
Memorials to honor Jim may be sent to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.