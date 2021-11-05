June 2, 1927 - November 3, 2021
James Orville Conley, Jr., (Jim) passed away on November 3, 2021, in Sheridan, WY.
Jim was born on June 2, 1927, in Sheridan to James and Stella (Mitchell) Conley, Sr. Shortly thereafter, James and Stella were divorced and Stella married Leroy Gibson Tucker (Bud), who fathered Jim through his childhood. Jim graduated from Sheridan High School in Wyoming in 1945. On June 2, 1945 he married Jean Marie Starina in Miles City, MT. He joined the Navy in October of 1945. He was discharged in June of 1946 and served in the Navel Reserves for the remainder of his enlistment. He then began his career with the United States Postal Service, serving the community for 31 years. He became very familiar with the town of Sheridan and its streets. Jim and Jean had three children David, Robert and Tommy. Jim and Jean celebrated 56 years of marriage until Jean passed away in January of 2002. He found that retirement wasn't for him. Jim began driving bus for the Sheridan Senior Service using his knowledge of Sheridan's streets to serve others. Upon retiring from that they said that his odometer had gone over the 200,000 mile mark and established the Jim Conley Day. He served the community this way from 1990-2002. He was also a Life member of the American Legion.
He then married Glenna Cazier Anderson in March of 2003, in the Billings Montana temple, they enjoyed 18 years of marriage together.
Jim was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His church service was varied and extensive. He served as a faithful Home Teacher touching many lives and caring for those he had stewardship over on a monthly basis, he served as a counselor in the Sheridan First Ward Bishopric, as a Seventy, and a High Councilman. He loved the Lord and it showed in how he magnified the callings in which he served. He served as an ordinance worker in the Denver, Colorado Temple from May 1992 to December 1999. He and Glenna served together as ordinance workers in the Montana Billings Temple from January 25, 2002 til July 25, 2014. He loved the temple and doing Family History work and was a prolific indexer before his eyesight failed he indexed over one million names, this indexing programmables enables many people to find family members so they can complete their family History. Jim and Glenna attended the Temple often after they were released as ordinance workers.
Jim is survived by his wife Glenna and children David and spouse Glenda, and his youngest son Tommy, granddaughter, Lindy Hess and spouse Bob, grandson Kevin and spouse Laura and step-children Darrell and spouse Kim Cazier, Diana and spouse David Cook and Candice Braley and numerous step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Stella, sister Dora May, wife Jean, son Robert, step-daughter, Dotty Nichols and step son Doug Cazier.
A Viewing will be held at 9:00 am on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 am with interment in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church.
