James Terry Peters, 85, of Sheridan, died March 26, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.
Funeral services for Terry are at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Grace Anglican Church, 1992 W. 5th St., Sheridan, Wyoming with Pastor John Schroeder officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorials to honor Terry may be made to Hospice of the Big Horns, P.O. Box 391, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com.