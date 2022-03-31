June 3, 1936 - March 26, 2022
James Terry Peters, 85, of Sheridan, WY, died March 26, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.
Terry was born June 3, 1936, in Rhinelander, WI, to parents James and Helen (Ewald) Peters. They lived in Eagle River, WI, until Terry was 15 years old at which time the family moved to Tucson, AZ. Terry graduated from Tucson High School in 1954. He served in the United States Air Force primarily in Alaska and Montana for four years and afterward for two years in the Air National Guard in Tucson.
Terry married Elsie Angela Stafford on November 6, 1964, in Tucson. He had several interesting jobs in the field of electronics before going to the University of Arizona for a degree in Watershed Management. Upon graduation he joined the National Park Service as a park ranger. That enabled him to live and work at Grand Canyon National Park, Tumacacori National Monument, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area.
Terry always enjoyed the natural world. He was active in the National Audubon Society describing Christmas bird counts at Organ Pipe Cactus NM and Bighorn Canyon NRA. He loved fishing and hunting, canoeing and boating. He loved to garden and tended an apple orchard for many years near Lovell, WY. Riding his horses in the Cloud Peak Wilderness in the Bighorn Mountains was one of his true joys. He loved music and playing his mandolin with others. He sang in church choirs and with the Sheridanaires. To celebrate their 50th anniversary Terry and Elsie traveled to New Zealand.
Terry was a lifelong member of Wisconsin Synod Lutheran churches and that was a very important part of his life. He played a role in establishing congregations in Las Vegas, NV, and in Powell, Sheridan and Buffalo in Wyoming so others could hear God's word.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Anita Wheeler; his brother, Richard Peters; one son, James Ewald Peters; two grandsons, Thomas Peters and Anthony Peters; one great granddaughter, Genevieve Peters; He is survived by Elsie Peters, his wife of 57 years of Sheridan; his sisters Kathleen Stoll and Susan Carter (Tom) both of Tucson, AZ; sons David Peters (Judy) of Kellogg, MN, and Wayne Peters (Cathy) of Green Valley, AZ; daughter Paula Steiger (Wade) of Gillette, WY; six grandchildren: Angela Verbeten (Mike), Daniel Peters, Caitlin White (AJ), Ann Blauert (Brad), Cynthia Prince (Ely) and Rachael Steiger; and ten great grandchildren: Annabelle Verbeten, Megan Verbeten, Michael Verbeten, Alivia Peters, James Peters, Lucas Peters, Reeve Peters, Luna Blauert, Theodor Blauert, and Eva Prince.
Funeral Services for Terry are at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Grace Anglican Church, 1992 W. 5th St., Sheridan, Wyoming with Pastor John Schroeder officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
Memorials to honor Terry may be made to Hospice of the Big Horns, P.O. Box 391, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.