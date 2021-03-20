July 27, 1945 - February 26, 2021
Jan grew up on the family Spear H ranch with her parents Meredith and Peggy Brown, sister Karen and brother Gary in Dayton, WY. Her great childhood love was moving their cattle on the Big Horn Mountains on her horse Sandman with her father. Her childhood class was the first class to graduate from the new Dayton High School. She attended college eventually taking a job with the Rand Corporation in Los Angeles. From the majesty of the Vatican museum, to the amazement of Egypt’s great pyramids, the crystal blues of Alaska, Jan experienced the serenity of the world. Her favorite destination was Bergen, Norway, home of her ancestors. She also sailed a sloop from Los Angeles to Hawaii several times and in other locations around the world.
At the age of 37, she married and soon had a baby boy, Stephen. Her story is that of a formidable hero, a single mother who carried everything on her hero shoulders to give her son a happy home and secure future. Jan shared her love of her Buin team with her son. She was not surprised that Stephen eventually married a Bruin graduate.
Jan fought a 3 year battle with a non-curable cancer. Throughout her battle, she remained strong for her family. She was a true role model for us all, never losing her sense of humor, her smile. Her goal was to live long enough to meet her new grandson Atlas. Atlas was born in October to his loving adoring grandmother Jan. Each day was a gift to Jan and a gift to us all.
Jan is survived by son Stephen Lewis, daughter-in-law Kimberly, grandson Atlas, sister Karen Jackson (Drew Jackson) Laurel MT, brother Gary Brown (Lolly) Los Angeles, CA, and 4 nieces Carol Jackson, Druann Kerns, Patty Bratton and Lindsay Brown.
Memorial service will be held in April.