Jane Paulson (57) Dayton WY, formerly Medford, WI was greeted by God into eternal life. Jane’s determination was incredible as she put up a long fight against cancer.
Jane’s trust in God was important to her. Her life was a reflection of “faith in action”.
Jane cultivated a deep, enduring love for her family and friends. That is where her legacy lies and that is what we carry in our hearts. Jane and Steve married on May 31, 1997. Their united love melded two families together.
Jane is survived by her loving husband Steve, sons Cody Gentry (Maria) and granddaughter (Eliza Jane) San Antonio, TX, Alex Gentry (Katie) Medford, WI, stepdaughters Heather Paulson Albert Lee, MN, Brenda Kralovetz (Casey) and grandchildren Everly and Owen, Olympia, WA, and Rebecca Larson (Tyler) Albert Lee, MN.
Janes spirit for life was contagious! People naturally wanted to be around her. She had a radiating smile and her laugh was infectious. It was easy to be Jane’s friend and she built long lasting friendships with so many people that she met. She loved to have fun and at times was an instigator! In high school, Jane and her identical twin sister Joan successfully pulled off an April Fools joke by switching classes for the day.
Jane exhibited strength, ambition, talent and wisdom. A previous business owner and well-known cosmetologist, she styled hair with ease. Her optimistic charm left each customer feeling special.
Jane believed in living a life filled with adventure. She found the greatest joy in being outdoors and was an avid mountain backpacker, which led Jane and Steve to relocate to Wyoming. She enjoyed snowshoeing and hunting. In 2000 she earned bragging rights by shooting a Record Boone and Crockett Club Black Bear in Bayfield County, WI.
Jane was an inspiration to those who knew her. She was a loving supportive wife, super mom, proud grandma, warmhearted sister, fun loving aunt and loyal friend. She knew when to lend an ear, offer words of advice, or give a meaningful hug. We are all better people because of her presence in our lives. She is greatly loved and cherished.
Jane is survived by sisters Ann Werth (Greg) Wausau, WI; Terry Acker Wausau, WI; Beth Kind (Larry) Plover, WI; Sara Haizel (Roger) Medford, WI; Joan Forenz (Tom) Georgetown, CO; and brother Tom Patterson (Melissa) Roanoke, VA. Jane is also survived by mother and father-in-law Ron and Colleen Paulson Lynden, WA; sister-in-law Julie Van Diest (Jim) Everson, WA; and brother-in-law Dave Paulson (Kris) Hudson, WI and many nieces and nephews. Jane was preceded in death by parents Beaner and MaryJane Patterson Medford WI; and brother Mark Patterson Wausau, WI.
Funeral services will be held April 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 3179 Big Horn Avenue, Sheridan, WY.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.