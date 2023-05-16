May 22, 1931 – May 8, 2023
Jane Rackevicius, resident of Sheridan, Wyoming, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on May 8, 2023, at the age of 91.
A Memorial Mass will be held in Omaha, Nebraska at St Thomas More Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. A private family graveside service will follow.
Jane was born to Jouzas and Elena Mikalauskas in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania and she spent time in Munich, Germany for her high school education. She immigrated to Omaha, Nebraska where she met her husband Joseph Rackevicius, also from Lithuania within the Lithuanian community in Omaha. Together they raised three daughters.
Jane is survived by her daughters Ruth (Steve) Pyle, Alice (Bill) Armer, and Lisa (Mike) Kirkwood, grandchildren Ryan Pyle, Christopher Kennedy, Joe Kennedy, Luke Kennedy and Rebecca Elaine Kennedy. Her sister Vida Benedict and nieces Linda Heard and Diane Sullivan.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Rakevicius, and grandson Christopher Kennedy.
Jane will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors. May she rest in peace. +
