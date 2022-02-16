May 15, 1933 – February 9, 2022
Janet Huggins passed peacefully Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Born May 15, 1933. A California girl on vacation with her good friend Connie Owens in Yellowstone National Park fell in love with a cowboy that was wrangling there. She made Wyoming her home from that day. The cowboy was Jimmy Huggins.
Jim and Janet were married on September 17, 1954. They lived in Story Wyoming and began their family. Their children are Vane, Jeff, Julie and Bill. Janet drove the school bus, was active in church, worked at the Story Store and raised their 4 children.
Janet was a wonderful, brilliant, loving mother and grandmother. She always made time for her family and friends, visits, setting up kool-aid stands, playing games, and baking cookies.
Janet is survived by her 3 sons and 1 daughter as well as 8 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Huggins.
May she find her cowboy once again in the clouds.
We will celebrate her life at the Story Women’s Club Saturday February 19, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m.
There will be an additional memorial in early summer, 2022.