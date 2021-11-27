June 5, 1934 – November 18, 2021
Janice Maier, 87, a long time resident of Sheridan, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on November 18th. We are delighted that she is with Jesus experiencing his tenderness and love and doing what she enjoyed like playing tennis, skiing, riding horses, singing, cooking and quilting.
Jan was born on June 5, 1934 into a large extended Donlin family of Minneapolis as the only child of John and Jeanne. “Lucky to be born” she would say as her mother weighed just ninety pounds. She was raised on a peninsula of Lake Minnetonka in an area known as Cottagewood, Minnesota. She had many happy memories of running along the shores of her favorite lake as well as swimming and watching the sailboats. She graduated from Deephaven high school and continued her education earning her bachelor of music from MacPhail College of Music in Minneapolis. Jan began her career as a music teacher in Billings and then settled in Sheridan where she taught in the country school houses of Acme, Beckton, Story and elsewhere. She gave piano lessons, sang in the church choir and at many funerals and weddings, took part in theatre and belonged to sewing and quilting groups.
Her hands didn't stay idle long as she was busy in the kitchen making homemade bread weekly and home cooked meals from scratch daily. She held strong conservative values and was the center of the home of Joe Maier for 56 years. Jan is survived by her loving husband Joe Maier of Sheridan, her daughter Gina (Curt) Brott of Billings and son John Maier of Helena and her grandsons Wilson, Mitch and Paul Brott and Josef and Ryan Maier.
We would like to thank her many friends for the joy and experiences they brought to her life...she loved and adored you all. We are grateful as well to the staff of Westview nursing home for the love and care they showed her in her final months.
A celebration of Jan’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 30th at 2:00pm at Kane Funeral Home. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.