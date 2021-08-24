A public viewing for Janiece George will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Hoops officiation. Interment to follow in the Juniper Heights section of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow interment at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.