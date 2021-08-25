December 7, 1966 - August 21, 2021
On Saturday, August 21, 2021, Janiece Renee (Ingalls) George, loving wife, mother of 3 children, step-mother of 2, grandmother of 11, passed away at the age of 54 after battling Pancreatic Cancer for over a year.
Janiece was born on December 7, 1966 in Sheridan, WY to Donald and Shirleyann (Wham) Ingalls. On December 4, 1999, she married James “Pat” George and gained 2 bonus sons, BJ and Scott George. Together they raised her 3 sons, Hunter, Nicholas, and Troy Wohlers.
Her professional life involved years of nursing before a latex allergy freed her to chase her passions. She had a great love for photography and spent many years developing photos in her community before eventually retiring to become a full-time Grandma. Her creativity and vivid imagination is evidenced in all of the art she created from the floor-to-ceiling murals adorning the walls in her home, to the countless crochet blankets and toys she made for her grandchildren. Traditions in the kitchen are among her legacy as well. Making cinnamon rolls or homemade pizzas for her growing boys, pasta from scratch for chicken noodle soup, and her grandma’s pineapple cookies which she passed on to her granddaughters, are only a few notable examples—nobody left mom’s house hungry! She had an infectious smile and a contagious laugh and could carry on a genuine conversation with anyone, friend or stranger. She loved to make people laugh, and she always told the best stories and jokes, complete with dramatic expressions. She will be dearly missed.
Janiece was preceded in death by her sister DawnAnne, sister-in-law Lisa Ingalls and father, Don Ingalls. She is survived by her mother, Shirleyann, her husband, Pat, her sons, Hunter (Allison), Nicholas (Christina), and Troy Wohlers, her step-sons, BJ and Scott (Tanya) George, her sister Jaclynne (Brent) Allred, her brothers James (Steff), Joseph (Billy), Jon, and Jeff Ingalls, and an extended family of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A public viewing for Janiece will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Kane Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 27 at 10:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Hoops officiating. Interment to follow in the Juniper Heights section of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow interment at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
