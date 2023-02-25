Jeanette Marie Mackey was born on April 19, 1945, to Ethel and John Byrtus. She was the oldest of six children. Jeanette graduated from Sheridan High School in 1963. She attended Carroll College and Sheridan College.
Jeanette loved the music of her time – Elvis, Tom Jones, and the Beatles.
Jeanette worked as a service writer for car warranties in Billings, Montana; Puyallup, Washington; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Jeanette loved her family and was caring and kind to everyone she knew. She never complained through all her health and financial challenges. She had a special bond with her Aunt Anne about angels.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Ethel Byrtus, and brothers Ronald and John Alan. She is survived by her children Will (Sheridan, Wyoming), Wayne (Amarillo, Texas), and Michelle Mackey (Aurora, Colorado). She is also survived by her sister Trish (Montrose, Colorado), and brothers Paul (Portland, Oregon), Bob and wife Laura (Bend, Oregon), and Don and wife Amber (Littleton, Colorado).
Jeanette has two grandchildren: Mara and Niles (Billings, Montana); a niece Katy (Portland, Oregon); nephews Kile and wife Tijana (Thornton, Colorado), and Bart (Las Vegas, Nevada); and cousin Mary Lee (Laramie, Wyoming). There are also many aunts, uncles and cousins in Virginia and North Carolina.
The family would like to thank the Green House for their outstanding care and concern taking care of Jeanette. A memorial service is being planned for early summer.