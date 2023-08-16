October 13, 1945 - August 13, 2023
Graveside funeral services for Jeanne Myers, 77-year-old Sheridan resident who passed away Sunday at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital will be held Tuesday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, Wyoming with Chaplin Derek Schultz officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to the St. Francis Animal Shelter at 109 Flatiron Drive in Buffalo, Wyoming 82834. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Jeanne Lovina Myers was born on October 13, 1945, in Spearfish, South Dakota to Raymond and Jean Belden. She started school in Spearfish and moved with her family to Buffalo in 1954. She grew up and went to school in Buffalo and graduated from Johnson County High School with the class of 1963. She was married in 1964 in California to Willie Myers and they made their home in Buffalo. Willie and Jeanne were divorced in 1981. Jeanne worked for the Buffalo Bulletin and later took a job with John C. Thom III as his business Agent. She moved to Sheridan in 2004 and worked for Easter Seals until 2008 when she took a job in production for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Sheridan. She retired in 2019 and continued living in Sheridan until her death.
Jeanne loved to sing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines Barber Shop group in Buffalo. She was an avid card player and loved to laugh until she cried. She enjoyed selling collectables on E-Bay, reading, and swapping books, going to movies with her friends and dining out. She loved to travel, going to entertainment shows and gambling in Deadwood. She was a devout Christian and was always ready to fellowship and have conversations about God. Being a cancer survivor, she was always ready to encourage patients to believe that they can survive.
She is survived by her Angel on Earth Virginia Kober and great friends, Karen Leibee, Shawna Sackett, Starr Zanger and Elna Green. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Gary and Walter Belden.